Bitter cold temperatures overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front has fully moved out and temperatures have taken a 20° drop.

Skies will remain clear overnight, but temperatures will drop even further, eventually reaching the low 20s. Additionally, the winds are expected to stay on the stronger side at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times. This will cause feels-like temperatures to be in the teens for most with the possibility of single digits.

A Freeze Warning and Extreme Cold Warning are in effect starting at 9 p.m. tonight. The Freeze Warning is for every county, and the Extreme Cold Warning is for every county except Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee.

For the Freeze Warning, temperatures as low as 18° are expected and for the Extreme Cold Warning, wind chill values as low as 8° are expected.

Both advisories expire at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures Tuesday will again struggle to reach the 50s. This will be the trend for the week: overnight lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Please remember the four P's: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants as these cold temperatures will reach dangerous levels. If you need a warm place to stay, cold weather shelters are open. You can find a full list of shelters here.

Stay warm!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.