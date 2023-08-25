Another hot weekend in store, spotty storms around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we head into the weekend, it will be hard to ignore the heat.

Temperatures soar into the upper 90s on Friday with 'feels-like' temperatures around 108-109.

A Heat Advisory is in place for some of our counties where heat indices will be this high.

Spotty showers and storms are possible, but more than likely the heat is what will keep you indoors, not the isolated shower and storm chances.

Next week we have some moisture moving in Monday. This is from a trough to the north that will bring scattered storms.

Tuesday into Wednesday we are watching for the possibility of tropical moisture. There is still too much uncertainty as of Friday morning to be confident in the strength, impacts, and location this storm will track.

For the latest on this storm please visit: Caribbean disturbance update