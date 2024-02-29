ON THE ROAD: Neighborhood forecast for Thursday, 6-months after Hurricane Idalia landfall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday February 29, 2024 marks 6-months since Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach at 7:45 AM with winds at 125 mph at 7:45 AM.

Neighbors have been rebuilding since landfall six months ago, and Channing Framptonand, IElizabeth Copelandwill be 'on the road' in Steinhatchee for Thursday night's shows at Roy's for a look at how our neighbors are doing after the storm.

The weather for Thursday brings mostly cloudy but breezy conditions.

Highs take a slight drop to the low 70s with cooler air from the north filling in after the frontal passage Wednesday.

Rain stays isolated to mostly South Georgia Thursday afternoon, but rain chances hold steady in our forecast over the next 7-days.

Scattered showers are in store Friday with moderate to heavy widespread rain Saturday. You'll need the umbrella for the weekend.

