WATCH VIDEO: Satellite shows Steinhatchee before and after Hurricane Idalia

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (CNN) — Satellite photos released by Vexcel Imaging show how Steinhatchee, Florida appeared before Hurricane Idalia and after.

The first photo taken February 9, 2022 shows boats intact and docks attached to homes along the water. The second photo, taken August 30, 2023, shows debris piled up, boats adrift and docks detached from their posts.

Hurricane Idalia drove a storm surge of about seven feet into the community of about 500 people. The tidal gauge near the gulf crested at just over eight feet.The water reached far into the town, much of which sits less than 10 feet above sea level.

This is not the first time a storm as flooded the town. The water crested at just over seven feet in September of 2016, according to the National Weather Service.