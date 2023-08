STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center expected the Hurricane Idalia storm surge to reach up to 16 feet (5 meters) in some areas of the Big Bend region, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference.

Video broadcast on WTXL Wednesday at about 8 a.m. showed storm surge flooding Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman's Bay.