WATCH: Thomasville agencies conducting homeless count for future affordable housing

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Meet Ashley Wollum.

She's working to help the homeless population here in Thomasville.

"I am picking up tents for the homeless that are in our area," said Ashley Wollum, a Thomasville neighbor.

She let me tag along today as she gathered supplies for those in need.

When asked why she chose to help her answer was simple.

"I've been there. I've been in their shoes. I've been on the streets," Wollum said.

Volunteers like Wollum are participating in the point-in-time count in Thomas County.

The count, which started Monday, is an official collection of survey data sent to the U.S. Department of Urban Housing Development.

"We have seen an increase in homeless individuals and families in Thomas County," Alex English, of the Vashti Center said.

Alex English is also helping with the count.

"We definitely want to provide more resources and funding," said English.

Here's why the count matters.

The research is used to decide how much funding and resources an area is given.

Things such as affordable housing, grant funding, and possibly more homeless shelters.

To get this done multiple local agencies are working together.

Getting resources into the hands of people who are homeless is important to Wollum.

She experienced homelessness herself and following the death of her grandmother she decided now was the time to take action.

"God has allowed us to be someone's blessing," said Wollum.

The PIT count will occur starting Monday at 6 PM and last until January 29th.

Until more resources are granted people like Wollum are helping fill in the gap.

"I don't want to see anyone else in that predicament," said Wollum.

Wollum says she will be hosting her next giveaway February 17th.