New start date set for Charlie Adelson trial in death of Dan Markel

Leon County Courthouse via WTXL
Charles "Charlie" Adelson made a court appearance in Leon County, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 16:06:59-04

A new trial date has been set for Charles Adelson, who was accused in the 2014 murder of Florida State University Law Professor Dan Markel.

On Wednesday, Adelson was given a new trial date of Monday, October 23.

Adelson's trial was initially expected to begin in April until a judge ruled in February that his start date will be pushed back. Adelson's defense attorney requested his date be moved due to concerns of not having enough time to review material from previous trials to wire taps.

Adelson was accused of being part of a murder-for-hire plot against his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel.

Adelson was arrested in April 2022, facing conspiracy, murder and solicitation of murder offenses related to Markel's death.

