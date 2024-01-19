Some Waffle House restaurants are taking reservations for Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your idea of a romantic Valentine’s Day includes longingly looking into your loved one’s eyes over a plate of piping hot waffles, boy, do we have just the thing for you.

Select Waffle House locations across the country are taking Valentine’s Day reservations for those who want to smother their significant other with love (and syrup) on Feb. 14.

While not every Waffle House is participating, close to 200 restaurants in 24 states will be taking reservations for the holiday. While it’s not clear if there will be any food specials, they offered heart-shaped hash browns and pink waffles at some locations in the past, so there’s a chance those will return to the menu.

Waffle House also posted about the reservations on Instagram and showed a plate of hash browns covered in melted cheese, so you’ll want to look for those on the menu as well.

Back in 2020, a Waffle House spokesperson told Simplemost that customers would be treated to white tablecloths, candlelight, festive decorations and a jukebox playlist of appropriately-themed songs. Each location’s decorations were chosen by the associates working at the participating restaurants, so we can’t say exactly what to expect — or if there will even be decorations at all this year.

Waffle House says that couples, families, groups of friends and many single customers have participated each year since the tradition began in 2008 at a Waffle House restaurant in Georgia. It has continued to grow, with thousands making it their Valentine’s Day destination every year.

“This tradition grows every year, and now we are the must-have reservations for Valentine’s Day,” Walt Ehmer, Waffle House CEO, said in a 2018 press release. “It’s really a bucket-list experience.”

Would you love to spend your Valentine’s Day at Waffle House?

