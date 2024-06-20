1
Would you take on debt for your dream summer vacation?
Chloe Nordquist
3:43 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Scripps News Life
JetBlue will soon offer free carry-on bags with its basic economy fares
Elina Tarkazikis
3:04 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Scripps News Life
Nationwide is dropping pet insurance coverage for 100,000 animals
Taylor O'Bier
12:52 PM, Jun 18, 2024
Scripps News Life
How to cool your car down during hot weather
Scripps News Staff
8:14 PM, Jun 17, 2024
Scripps News Life
Salmonella infections traced to pet bearded dragons, CDC says
Scripps News Staff
4:54 PM, Jun 17, 2024
Scripps News Life
Starbucks enters value menu game
Elina Tarkazikis
3:02 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Scripps News Life
Dog travels 4 miles to get help for owner after car crash
Scripps News Staff
3:01 PM, Jun 11, 2024
Scripps News Life
Here's why the color of your child's swimsuit could save their life
Scripps News Staff
12:28 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Dont Waste Your Money
How to ‘supercool’ your home for chilly air and energy savings
Tricia Goss
2:29 PM, Jun 09, 2024
Scripps News Life
Denied: The rise of fake service dogs and the harm it's doing
Scripps News Tampa
4:00 PM, Jun 06, 2024
Scripps News Life
Cooling dog beds are a must for your pup in hot weather
Paige Cerulli
12:44 PM, May 28, 2024
Scripps News Life
For 1 in 5 students, the college experience includes raising a child
Matt Pearl
10:40 AM, May 28, 2024
Scripps News Life
NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption
Scripps News Staff
9:03 AM, May 27, 2024
Scripps News Life
NYPD officers save puppy's life after owner threw it off a ledge
Elina Tarkazikis
2:58 PM, May 24, 2024
Scripps News Life
Child-free by choice: Why more Americans are skipping parenthood
Amber Strong
6:21 PM, May 09, 2024
Scripps News Life
How to tick-proof your yard this summer
Fiona Tapp
10:18 AM, Apr 30, 2024
Scripps News Life
The best gifts for mom this Mother’s Day
Marie Rossiter
1:47 AM, Apr 29, 2024
Scripps News Life
Never seen ‘Star Wars’? You can get paid $1,000 to watch all 9 movies
Kaitlin Gates
1:11 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
I swear by this body wash for my perimenopausal skin dryness
Krissy Howard
12:30 PM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
Google Maps will soon make it easier to take the train
Tod Caviness
11:35 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
What does it mean when your dog puts their paw on you?
Jennifer Graham Kizer
9:50 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
The newest Oreo flavor tastes like Sour Patch Kids
Kaitlin Gates
9:40 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
Mom mistakenly invites 487 people to her child’s 1st birthday party
Marie Rossiter
9:30 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Scripps News Life
These DIY all natural pesticides will keep bugs out of your house
Anna Weaver
5:34 PM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
Home Depot’s popular 12-foot skeleton is already back, and he’s got a dog
Kaitlin Gates
1:50 PM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
Crumbl announces mini versions of their giant cookies
Marie Rossiter
12:50 PM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
T.J. Maxx luxury skincare deals will save you so much on beauty products
Kathleen St. John
12:01 PM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
‘9 to 5’ is getting a reboot from Jennifer Aniston
Bridget Sharkey
11:55 AM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
Taco Bell Nacho Fries are back with a new spicy sauce
Helen Lee
10:45 AM, Apr 25, 2024
Scripps News Life
Airlines now have to give you cash instead of voucher for cancelled flight
Kaitlin Gates
10:35 AM, Apr 25, 2024
