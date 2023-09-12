UPDATE: TPD arrests 17 year old following deadly shooting in Northwest Tallahassee

Tallahassee Police arrested a teenager for shooting and killing a woman in Northwest Tallahassee.

TPD responded to the Springfield Apartment Complex following the shooting Monday.

The suspect is charged with manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with regards to the location of the shooting.

WTXL

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Sept. 12, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street.

On Sept. 11, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the Springfield Apartment Complex after an adult female was shot and taken to a local hospital. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries after arrival.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and determined the victim, along with three other individuals, were smoking cannabis in a vehicle in the parking lot when one of the individuals, Ja'Darius Brown, inadvertently discharged a firearm, striking the victim. Before driving the victim to the hospital, Brown drove to a separate location to dispose of the firearm. The investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements that helped detectives identify Brown as the suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center this morning.

This swift arrest is a testament to TPD's tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to the victim in this case. If you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Ja'Darius Brown, 17, for manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

