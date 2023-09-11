Tallahassee Police investigating deadly shooting 300 feet from elementary school

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tallahassee.

TPD said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The homicide investigation is unfolding steps from Riley Elementary School.

WTXL

TPD X UPDATES:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. at the Springfield Complex, located at 1700 Joe Louis Street.

One victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.