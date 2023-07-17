Two dead following crash in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Suwannee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol report notes that at 5:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 90, just east of the intersection of 76th Street, a silver pickup truck pulling a trailer was eastbound on U.S. 90 and approaching the intersection.

A silver-colored sedan was traveling westbound on U.S. 90 and approaching the intersection.

The FHP report said the sedan attempted to turn left into the driveway of the Jiffy Food store parking lot located at 13354 U.S. Highway 90; just east of the intersection as the pickup truck was approaching the same driveway causing the front of the pickup truck to collide with the right side of the sedan.

A passenger in the back seat of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the front of the sedan was pronounced dead at Suwannee emergency room.

A 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old man - both of Live Oak - died in the incident.

The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old man of Live Oak, was transported to Suwannee ER with minor injuries.

The report notes two people in the pickup truck - a 34-year-old man of Live Oak who was driving and another male passenger in the truck - sustained minor injuries, but were not transported from the scene.

