Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Three people died following a two-vehicle accident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 6:59 p.m. Friday a sports utility vehicle operated by a 77-year-old man of Tallahassee was traveling east on Capital Circle Southwest. For an undetermined reason, the SUV traveled into the path of another sports utility vehicle that was traveling west, which led to a head-on collision.

According to the FHP report, the man operating the SUV died along with two individuals in the other SUV - a 63-year-old man and a woman; both of Tallahassee.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Leon County Fire Rescue and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

First responders closed the roadway to traffic, which was rerouted until 11 p.m. Friday.