Road closures announced ahead of Chain of Parks Art Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Thursday road closures ahead of the 23rd LeMoyne’s Chain of Parks Art Festival this weekend.

At noon Friday, southbound Calhoun Street from Call Street to College Avenue along with Park Avenue from Monroe Street to Gadsden Street will be closed through Sunday.

Starting Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday, northbound Gadsden Street from College Avenue to Call Street along with Park Avenue from Gadsden Street to Meridian Street will close.

The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival says the event highlights fine art as the city’s downtown parks are converted into art galleries.