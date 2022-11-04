Parts of Apalachee Parkway to temporary close to complete bridge repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A segment of a major road in Tallahassee is set to close to complete repairs to a rail bridge.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation Wednesday, Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) will close to traffic from Calhoun Street to Broward Street/Myers Park Drive Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 a.m. to Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. to complete repairs on the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad bridge over Apalachee Parkway.

A part of the bridge that goes over the westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway was damaged by a truck in January.

FDOT notes motorists will need to utilize Tennessee Street and Magnolia Drive detour routes. Variable message boards will be placed on Apalachee Parkway to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Once repairs are completed, Apalachee Parkway will be reopened to four lanes of traffic.