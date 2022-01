TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that one male was seriously injured after a City of Tallahassee utility truck crashed Monday morning.

According to the department, the single vehicle crash occurred in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway around 8 a.m. Monday.

All westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway from Monroe Street to Franklin Boulevard remain closed at this time as crews inspect the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.