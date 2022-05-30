One person dies in two-vehicle accident in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on County Road 361 (Beach Road) at Pelican Place in Keaton Beach Sunday night.

According to an FHP report just before 7:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash resulted in six occupants being treated for injuries.

One individual was airlifted, while two individuals were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Two others were transported to UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, while one person was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Perry.

The individual who was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital, a 63-year-old female passenger of Pinetta in a sports utility vehicle, was pronounced dead Sunday.

The report notes a sports utility vehicle was traveling north on County Road 361 or Beach Road and was at the intersection of Pelican Place to attempt a U-turn.

A pickup truck that was driven by a 50-year-old male of Perry, was traveling northbound on Beach Road approaching Pelican Place.

The report says the SUV continued its U-turn in an attempt to establish southbound travel and entered in the path of the pickup truck.

The front of the pickup truck struck the left side of the SUV.

Four other people in the SUV sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.