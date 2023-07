LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — An incident on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County has altered traffic flow Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation's 511 website notes that a crash on Interstate 10 west before mile marker 277 has blocked the left lane.

As of 4:10 p.m., traffic is only moving in the right lane as tow trucks work to remove an RV.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition report website said FHP responded to the incident at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday.