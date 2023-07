MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County has altered traffic flow Monday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website notes that a multi-vehicle crash in Gadsden County on Interstate 10 east beyond exit 192, which is to U.S. 90 and the city of Midway has blocked the right lane.

Traffic is currently limited to the left lane.