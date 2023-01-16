Florida Highway Patrol: One person dead following incident on Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Roads on Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27), just west of Connor Boulevard have reopened following an incident that led to the death of a person on Apalachee Parkway early Monday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 2:35 a.m., a sedan was traveling east on Apalachee Parkway in the inside lane.

The report notes that the vehicle collided with a 23-year-old man of Brandon who was in the lane of travel.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Leon County Emergency Management Services responded to the scene to assist FHP.

The man was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Leon County Sheriff's office announced just after 9:30 a.m. that roads have reopened.