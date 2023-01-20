Watch Now
Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 22

MGN Online
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 15:56:12-05

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection on the Ochlockonee River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures near the Gadsden/Leon County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
  • I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of State Road (S.R.) 267 Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
  • U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mosquito Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Gadsden County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

  • Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
    • North Monroe (S.R. 63)
    • Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
    • Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
    • Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
    • Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
    • Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)
    • Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) and Blountstown Highway (SR-20) intersection
    • Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) & Stadium Drive intersection
    • Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) & Kinhega Drive intersection
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance just West of Exit 209 – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guardrail repairs.
  • U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance on Alford Arm Tributary Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of I-10 Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance
