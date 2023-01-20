Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 22

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection on the Ochlockonee River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures near the Gadsden/Leon County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

– Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures near the Gadsden/Leon County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection. I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of State Road (S.R.) 267 Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

– Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of State Road (S.R.) 267 Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mosquito Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Gadsden County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

