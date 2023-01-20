Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 22

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection on the Ochlockonee River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures near the Gadsden/Leon County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
- I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of State Road (S.R.) 267 Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
- U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mosquito Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Gadsden County line Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Leon County:
- Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
- North Monroe (S.R. 63)
- Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
- Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
- Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
- Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
- Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)
- Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) and Blountstown Highway (SR-20) intersection
- Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) & Stadium Drive intersection
- Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) & Kinhega Drive intersection
- I-10 Routine Maintenance just West of Exit 209 – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guardrail repairs.
- U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance on Alford Arm Tributary Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of I-10 Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance