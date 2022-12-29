Top 5 economic development stories grabbing headlines in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite inflation and rising interest rates, small businesses took off in Tallahassee in 2022.

That includes the women-led Amicus Brewing Ventures. The team is transforming the historical waterworks site at the corner of Gadsden and Gaines streets. “I think it’s important that young women to know that they set their minds to. We’re trying to set that example,” said Alison Denny, Managing Partner at Amicus Brewing Ventures.

This development is part of a larger mixed-use project expected to generate more than $350 million in economic output when it opens in 2023.

They’re not the only ones taking off on new ventures. A group of entrepreneurs in tech is firing up a new idea to bring more business to the capital city by installing a rocket for display. Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet is CEO of Ruvos, a tech firm in Tallahassee. He’s one of the tech entrepreneurs who launched the idea earlier this year.

“Let’s make some noise,” he said. “Let’s remind folks that we’re not only located in the 15th largest economy on the planet and the capital of the state of Florida.”

He’s talked about economic numbers from the Florida Chamber of Commerce. While still in the planning stages, the team has also discussed building a “tech town” near the airport to help attract new business to the area.

Across town, new shopping and dining options are re-shaping Tallahassee’s Market Square. Businesses including Island Fin Poke, First Watch and Takko Korean Taqueria will keep customers fed.

“It’s been really fun to get to know some of the local businesses. We’re already talking with some of our future nonprofit partners,” shared Chelsea Vensel, store manager at REI Co-op. They have set up shop to give outdoorsy types a new place to get some gear.

New donut, chicken and wine shops coming together in Tallahassee also took off in 2022.

“The market’s been on a good run over the last many years. The place has grown. You can just ride around and see that,” explained Ed Murray, President of NAI TalCor. The real estate firm NAI TalCor said our area is ripe for development. That’s one reason behind Duck Donuts and Clusters & Hops off Thomasville Road along with Raising Cane’s going up on West Tennessee.

The top story for 2022 focuses on preserving history. Six years after the last Amtrak train passed through Tallahassee, a team from Leon County is working to transform the historical train station into new Tallahassee-Leon County Visitor Information Center.

“A lot of times, this will enable visitors to extend their stay or encourage them to come back and visit again,” said Kerri Post, Director of Tourism for Leon County. This project is inspiring even more economic activity for the new year and beyond.