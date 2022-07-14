Group transforming historical waterworks into family-friendly brewery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group of four families is working to preserve a piece of Tallahassee history. Amicus Brewing Ventures is transforming the historical waterworks site at the corner of Gadsden and Gaines Streets.

What makes this project even more special are the the women leading the way.

“I’ve driven past this building since I was old enough to drive,” said Alison Denny, Managing Partner of Amicus Brewing Ventures. “We get to bring Tallahassee into this historic building, which is really exciting.”

She is talking about the waterworks building. It dates back to the early 1900s. The complex was in use up until 1958. It was then listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Fast forward to June of 2022, the group from Amicus acquired the building.

In February of 2022, they were able to get a grant for the adaptive reuse of the building from the city’s community redevelopment agency board. It is something partner, Laura Barrett, said is pumping a huge amount of support into the idea.

“Getting the grant was a huge part of us being able to move forward. Without it, we really wouldn’t be able to,” Barrett explained.

“I’m really excited to get it going,” added Mary Steen, another partner in this project. She said it fits in with other recent economic investments nearby like Cascades Park and the AC Hotel by Marriott which opened in 2021.

The Knight Creative Communities Institute says this development is part of a larger mixed-use project expected to generate more than $350 million in economic output.

“I think people are just excited to have Tallahassee become more of a destination place,” Steen added.

With popular, locally owned spots like Proof, Railroad Square Craft House and Ology nearby, this team says they’re excited to add some inspiration to the budding brewery scene already growing in the Capital City.

“I think it’s important that young women to know that women can do anything they set their minds to,” added Denny. “We’re trying to set that example.”

Denny said they’re also hiring all locals to do the subcontracting work to keeping local money in the construction as well. They hope to be open by early 2023.