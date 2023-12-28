TLH prepares for JetBlue Debut

JetBlue finally lands at Tallahassee International Airport next week.

The first incoming flight arrives at 9:40 a.m. on January 4th.

A public reception ceremony will be held at the airport.

The City of Tallahassee has announced the arrival date for the newest airline to offer service from Tallahassee International Airport.

JetBlue's first flight into TLH is scheduled to arrive at 9:40 a.m. on January 4th, 2024. The City invites the public to a reception for the flight, starting at 9:30 a.m. on that day.

JetBlue will offer daily, non-stop service between Tallahassee International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). FLL is a hub to other major destinations. JetBlue pilots will be flying the Airbus A320. The aircraft can carry up to 162 passengers.

Bookings for JetBlue flights out of TLH are already being offered on JetBlue's website.

The city and JetBlue first announced plans for the airline to fly out of TLH back in February.

Read our previous coverage at JetBlue to offer service to Tallahassee International Airport in 2024 (wtxl.com)