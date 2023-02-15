JetBlue to offer service to Tallahassee International Airport in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — JetBlue announced Wednesday that the airline will begin offering service to the Tallahassee International Airport via the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Jan. 2024.

“As a customer-centric alternative to the high-fare legacy airline that dominates South Florida, we have achieved rapid growth in Fort Lauderdale and are ready to turbocharge further expansion once we combine with Spirit,” Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue said in a statement. “You shouldn’t have to choose between a low fare and a great experience. JetBlue offers both, and that’s why we are uniquely positioned to challenge the Big Four airlines and boost competition in Florida and across the country.”

The addition of JetBlue was praised by leaders in Tallahassee.

“I am proud to welcome JetBlue to Florida's capital city. Tallahassee is thriving, and this exciting news is another example of the many great things coming to fruition around our growing community and at the Tallahassee International Airport. The addition of JetBlue is the result of long-term, focused planning efforts and investments at TLH to expand air service in a way that brings value to our community,” Mayor John Dailey said in a statement. “It’s clear that by prioritizing investments in TLH, airlines are now looking to invest in our community, and I am immensely proud of the actions we’ve taken and direction we are headed.”

The city confirmed in a news release Wednesday bookings with JetBlue will be available in the coming months on JetBlue's website.

“Continuing to make strategic, forward-thinking investments in Tallahassee International Airport is paying off with benefits to residents and businesses. TLH is committed to providing an exceptional way to fly, and we’re excited to develop new air service options for travelers with JetBlue,” David Pollard, the city of Tallahassee Director of Aviation said in a statement.