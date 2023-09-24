The Weekend Ends On A Dry Note As Scattered Storms Work Their Way Into The Forecast For The Workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another beautiful day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia is wrapping up with temperatures in the upper 80s with a couple areas breaking 90 degrees. Abundant sunshine has been seen across the region with very little cloud cover. Heading into the evening hours, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop steadily overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 70s after sunset and then dip into the 60s after midnight. This will make for a cool start tomorrow morning, with lows falling into the mid 60s across the region. A few clouds will filter into the forecast early tomorrow morning, with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will start of on the sunny side with temperatures warming into the 80s by noon. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the early afternoon, before some isolated storms begin popping up in the Big Bend starting around 2pm. The chance for a brief isolated storm continues through sunset, as highs top off in the low 90s. Throughout the day, humidity will increase throughout the area, with increased rain chances on the way Tuesday through the end of the week. Scattered storms can be expected throughout the workweek with highs making it into the mid to upper 80s. Drier weather is in store for the weekend, with abundant sunshine expected to return on Saturday.