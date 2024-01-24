32 of the tallest actors in Hollywood

While many actors look larger than life on movie and TV screens, for some celebs, no special effects or fancy camera work are needed to make them tower over their co-stars. Some actors are simply really tall!

Below is a list of some of Hollywood’s tallest male actors (from shortest to tallest) who are no doubt always able to reach the top shelf anywhere they go.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth—Height: 6 feet 3 inches

These Australian brothers may not always see eye to eye, but they probably do in the physical sense, as both Liam and Chris Hemsworth are said to be 6 feet 3 inches tall (though some internet sources claim Liam’s height is closer to 6 feet 4 inches). The action movie stars have a third brother, Luke (pictured here), who is 5 feet 9 inches.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Hugh Jackman—Height: 6 feet 3 inches

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Hugh Jackman looms large onscreen, onstage and IRL. A jack(man) of all trades, this multitalented Australian-born entertainer is just an Oscar away from achieving EGOT status, and he also held a Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” for his performance of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. In 2022, however, Sir Patrick Stewart nabbed the record away from Jackman for his long-held role of Professor X.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Will Ferrell—Height: 6 feet 3 inches

As the star of “Elf,” it only added to the humor that Will Ferrell’s character was so much taller than all of the other elves and characters in the movie. The actor and comedian is also known for his work in movies like “Anchorman” and “Old School,” as well as for his seven-year run on “Saturday Night Live.” More recently, he starred in Greta Gerwig’s smash hit movie, “Barbie.”

AP/Scott Garfitt/Invision

Sacha Baron Cohen—Height: 6 feet 3 inches

The British actor and comedian, best known for starring roles in movies like “Brüno” and “Borat,” towers over his wife Isla Fisher, who stands at about 5 foot 3 inches.

AP/Greg Allen/Invision

John Krasinski—Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Emily Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, starred on “The Office,” where he would often fold his 6-foot-3-inch frame into his office chair or hunch over the reception desk to talk to Pam. At full height, though, Krasinski was taller than most of his cast mates (Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson are both 6 foot 2) — except for David Denman. (See below!)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

RuPaul—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Although he’s already very tall, when RuPaul dons high heels, the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” becomes the tallest person in the room!

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Tom Selleck—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

The famously mustachioed “Magnum, P.I.,” Tom Selleck starred in the 1987 movie “Three Men and a Baby” alongside fellow tall guy, Ted Danson (who is 6-foot-2). The “Blue Bloods” actor is just slightly taller, however, clocking in at 6 feet 4 inches.

Evan Agostini/Invision for Hallmark Channel/AP Images

Jared Padalecki—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

In comparison to his costars, this hunky “Gilmore Girls” actor is almost supernaturally tall at 6 feet 4 inches. A Texas native, Jared Padalecki returned to his home on the range when he became the lead in “Walker,” a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Donald Sutherland—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

The body snatchers had their work cut out for them with the very tall Donald Sutherland (and Jeff Goldblum, who also features on this list) in the 1978 version of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Sutherland’s distinctive voice paired with his height have lent gravitas to roles such as President Snow in “The Hunger Games” and Mr. Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice.”

Many folks are familiar with Donald Sutherland’s actor son, Kiefer, but at 5 feet 9 inches, Kiefer is actually the shortest of Donald’s sons. Rossif Sutherland surpasses his dad at 6 feet 5 inches, while Angus Sutherland is 6-foot-3, and Roeg Sutherland’s height is unknown, though he appears in photos to be approximately Donald’s height.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

David Denman—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Best known for his role on “The Office” as Pam’s first fiancé, Roy, David Denman was a warehouse titan on the show at 6 feet 4 inches tall. More recently, the Juilliard graduate has been a big guy on the small screen in shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The Recruit.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Liam Neeson—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

As an action star and the hero of movies like “Taken” and “Schindler’s List,” Neeson’s height has no doubt been an asset to his acting career.

AP/Evan Agostini/Invision

Alexander Skarsgård—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Only 6-foot-4-inch Alexander Skarsgård could make Nicole Kidman, his 5-foot-11-inch co-star on “Big Little Lies,” look petite. The Swedish actor is also known for his work as a bad boy vampire on “True Blood” and as the title role in 2016’s “The Legend of Tarzan.”

AP/Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Jason Segel—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

In the movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Jason Segel’s co-stars, Kristen Bell (5 feet 1) and Mila Kunis (5 feet 4) made him look super-tall in comparison! The actor and writer also starred on the hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” and recently played the lead character in the dramedy series “Shrinking” on Apple TV.

AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

Chevy Chase—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Chevy Chase’s career as an actor and comedian has spanned over four decades, all the way from when he was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1970s to his role on the 2009 TV show “Community.”

AP/Charles Sykes/Invision

John Lithgow—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Although he is very tall, John Lithgow wasn’t afraid to tackle the role of Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown.” This despite the fact that in real life Churchill was only 5 feet 6 inches tall. Lithgow also worked on TV shows like “3rd Rock From The Sun” and as a villain on “Dexter.”

AP/Charles Sykes/Invision

Conan O’Brien—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

In response to reports that he was as tall as 6 feet 8 inches, the famously tall talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien clarified his height by joking, “I’m not radioactive. I’m not growing out of control. I’m 6 feet 4.”

AP/Dan Steinberg/Invision

Joel McHale—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

As the host of Netflix’s “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” the comedian frequently makes his guests look tiny when they stand next to him in front of the show’s green screen. He stood head-and-shoulders above many of his “Community” co-stars, too, including Ken Jeong (McHale was more evenly matched with Chevy Chase, who also appears on this list).

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Jeff Goldblum—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Although he’s been working in show business for more than four decades, Jeff Goldblum has showed no signs of slowing down. His recent films include “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Isle of Dogs.” He is also the dad to two young children with his wife, Emilie.

AP | Evan Agostini

Clint Eastwood—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Four-time Oscar winner Clint Eastwood is one of the tallest Hollywood legends around. He’s acted in and directed films spanning more than 60 years, from westerns like “The Outlaw Josey Wales” to dramas like “Million Dollar Baby” and comedies like “Every Which Way But Loose.”

AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

Josh Duhamel—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Whenever he posed for pictures with his ex, 5-foot-4-inch Fergie, Duhamel’s extra-tall stature was obvious. As an actor, he’s known for his roles in “Las Vegas” and the film “Transformers.”

AP | Danny Moloshok/Invision

Jason Momoa—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

He may have gotten his start on “Game of Thrones,” but the 6-foot-4-inch Momoa is now a bonafide action star with movies like “Justice League” and “Braven” under his belt. He is also married to actress Lisa Bonet, who is a petite 5 feet 2 inches.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ben Affleck—Height: 6 feet 4 inches

At 6 feet 4 inches tall, Ben Affleck is quite a bit taller than his 5-foot-10 friend and “Good Will Hunting” co-star Matt Damon. In recent years, Affleck has headlined movies like “Gone Girl” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and has been in headlines recently for getting back together with his ex, Jennifer Lopez.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Howard Stern—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

He’s known for his big personality, but radio talk show host Howard Stern looms large physically as well!



AP/Scott Roth/Invision

Tim Robbins—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

His recent credits include TV shows like “Here and Now” and “The Brink,” but the towering Tim Robbins is probably best known for movies like “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Mystic River,” which was directed by fellow tall man, Clint Eastwood.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Joe Manganiello—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

One of the towering gentlemen of Hollywood (and Sofia Vergara’s ex), “True Blood” and “Magic Mike” star Joe Manganiello is a tall drink of water with an intense diet and workout regimen.

AP | Evan Agostini/Invision

Armie Hammer—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Best known for his role as the Winklevoss twins in “The Social Network,” Hammer more recently starred in the Oscar-winning film “Call Me By Your Name.”

AP/Evan Agostini/Invision

Vince Vaughn—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Vince Vaughn’s towering height was most noticeable when he worked with 5-foot-3-inch Isla Fisher in “Wedding Crashers.” He has also starred in modern comedy classics like “Swingers” and “Old School.”

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Dwayne Johnson—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

As a former professional wrestler, it’s no surprise Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is taller than average, towering at nearly six and a half feet tall. Now an actor, Johnson has headlined blockbuster movies like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Moana” and “Rampage.”

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

John Corbett—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Best known for his roles in “Sex and the City” and the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movies, Corbett has perfected the art of playing the lanky love interest.

AP | Andy Kropa/Invision

Tyler Perry—Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Actor, director and writer Tyler Perry has played female characters in “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and the “Madea” movies. That’s not an easy feat when you consider how much taller he is than the average woman!

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Brad Posehn—Height: 6 feet 6 inches

You might recognize Brad Posehn from his role on “The Big Bang Theory” as geologist Bert Kibbler, but he’s been a comedian and actor for decades, appearing in a wide variety of TV shows since the mid-1990s. His roles may often be supporting, but his height gives him some real main character energy!

AP/Amy Harris/Invision

Brad Garrett—Height: 6 feet 8 inches

The comedian and former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star is just a few inches shy of 7 feet tall!

AP | Willy Sanjuan/Invision

32 of the tallest actors in Hollywood originally appeared on Simplemost.com

