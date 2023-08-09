Tallahassee Police take man accused of killing FAMU Director of Student Union Activities into custody

Tallahassee Police have arrested 30-year-old Benjamin Morgan Jr. for premeditated murder.

Morgan is accused of kiling André D. Green, assistant dean of students & director of the Efferson Student Union, Activities & New Student Orientation at Florida A&M University

TPD said Morgan and Green were known to each other

Funeral services for Green were announced earlier this week.

NEWS RELEASE FROM TPD:

On Tuesday, Aug 8, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred at the Rolling Hills Apartments, located at 280 John Knox Road.On Aug. 1, friends of the victim, an adult male, visited his home when he failed to show up for work. Upon arrival, they noticed the front door slightly ajar, prompting them to enter the apartment, where they found the victim deceased. A short time after TPD officers arrived on scene, it was determined foul play was suspected in the case, and TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.The ensuing investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements that helped detectives quickly identify Benjamin Morgan as the suspect. Investigative efforts reveal Morgan and the victim were known to each other. Additionally, the victim had recently taken numerous steps to increase the safety of his home, to include purchasing a security camera just an hour before his death. Probable Cause was developed, and Morgan was located at his residence and taken into custody without further incident.This swift arrest is a testament to TPD's tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to the victim in this case. If you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

