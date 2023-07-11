San Diego Padres select Florida State’s Carson Montgomery in 2023 MLB Draft

SEATTLE (WTXL) — Florida State University right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 11th round, the 341 overall selection of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.

With the 341st pick, the @Padres select @FSUBaseball right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery, No. 211 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Live: https://t.co/LylgOEiQcr pic.twitter.com/x2eGRE43Ex — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2023

Montgomery became the third FSU player - all pitchers - selected in the 2023 MLB draft; joining teammates Jackson Baumeister and Wyatt Crowell.

Montgomery pitched for the Seminoles for three seasons in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

During the 2023 season, he pitched in 45 innings, registering 42 strikeouts, a save and finished with an 0-2 record with a 7.00 earned run average (ERA).

During the 2022 season, Montgomery, of Windermere, Florida, appeared in 15 games and started 12 games for FSU.

He finished his sophomore season with a 4-1 overall record with a 5.00 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.