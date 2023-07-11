Watch Now
San Diego Padres select Florida State’s Carson Montgomery in 2023 MLB Draft

Becomes third FSU pitcher selected during 2023 MLB draft
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 15:13:34-04

SEATTLE (WTXL) — Florida State University right-handed pitcher Carson Montgomery was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 11th round, the 341 overall selection of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery became the third FSU player - all pitchers - selected in the 2023 MLB draft; joining teammates Jackson Baumeister and Wyatt Crowell.

Montgomery pitched for the Seminoles for three seasons in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

During the 2023 season, he pitched in 45 innings, registering 42 strikeouts, a save and finished with an 0-2 record with a 7.00 earned run average (ERA).

During the 2022 season, Montgomery, of Windermere, Florida, appeared in 15 games and started 12 games for FSU.

He finished his sophomore season with a 4-1 overall record with a 5.00 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.

