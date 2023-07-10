Florida State’s Jackson Baumeister drafted by Baltimore Orioles in 2023 MLB First Year Player Draft

SEATTLE (WTXL) — A Florida State University baseball player was drafted during the 2023 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

Jackson Baumeister was the No. 63 selection in the Competitive Balance Round B by the Baltimore Orioles Sunday night.

Baumeister – a right handed pitcher of Jacksonville, Florida - was the first FSU baseball player selected by an MLB team during the draft.

During the 2023 college baseball season, Baumeister pitched in 15 games, started 14 and went 69 innings, gave up 69 hits, 45 runs, 39 earned runs, 29 walks, and struck out 95 batters. He posted a 5-5 overall record with a 5.09 earned run average (ERA) during his sophomore season with FSU.

During his two seasons with the Seminoles, Baumeister pitched in 34 games, which includes 19 appearances during his freshman season in 2022.

During the 2023 season, Baumeister was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Clemson in an FSU 5-1 win home April 6, named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team and the All-ACC third team.

The 2023 MLB Draft is being stage at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star game.

The all-star game is Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners baseball team.

At the all-star break, the Orioles have a 54-35 overall record for second place in the American League East Division standings, but are the No. 1 team in the American League Wild Card standings to earn a bid to the 2023 MLB postseason.