Florida State’s Wyatt Crowell drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 MLB First Year Player Draft

SEATTLE (WTXL) — Florida State left-handed pitcher Wyatt Crowell was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round, the No. 127 overall selection in the 2023 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft Monday afternoon.

With the 127th pick, the @Dodgers select @FSUBaseball left-handed pitcher Wyatt Crowell, No. 112 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Crowell – of Cumming, Georgia – competed for the Seminoles for three seasons.

FSU athletics noted during his junior season this spring, he only appeared in five games because of injury.

During his sophomore season in 2022, Crowell pitched in 28 games and posted a 6-1 overall record with a 2.12 earned run average (ERA), with two saves and struck out 72 batters in 51 innings pitched.

Crowell, listed at 6-foot tall, was the second FSU baseball player selected during the 2023 MLB draft as teammate Jackson Baumeister was drafted Sunday.