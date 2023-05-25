Watch Now
Wakulla High School softball team ends season as FHSAA Class 4A state runner-up

Wakulla made first appearance in state title game in team history
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 16:25:19-04

CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — A memorable season for the Wakulla High School softball team ended Thursday afternoon during the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A softball state championship game at Legends Way Ball Fields.

The Lake Wales High School Highlanders defeated the Wakulla War Eagles 7-2.

Lake Wales (21-11) led for the majority of the game as it held a 4-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning.

Wakulla (20-7) made its first appearance in an FHSAA championship game in team history.

Wednesday, the War Eagles’ 5-2 win against Key West was the team’s first appearance in a state semifinal game since the 2002 season.

Wakulla advanced to the state semifinal round by defeating Baker County 2-0 in the regional final May 19 at Wakulla High School.

With the win, Lake Wales won its third state championship in team history and its first state title since the 2013 season when it won it all in Class 5A.

