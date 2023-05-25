Wakulla wins Class 4A state semifinal, will play for state title Thursday

CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla High School softball team has played in the state final four four times now, but they've never played for a state championship. They looked to change that as the War Eagles, back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 Tuesday, facing Key West, and the winner plays for a 4A state title Wednesday.

Key West took a 2-0 lead in the third, but thanks to a Conch error, the War Eagles scored two to tie it in the fifth.

After a lightning delay, the game resumed, and that's where Wakulla won it. Elizabeth Austin drove in the first of three runs in the top of the seventh, and the War Eagles held on from there, winning 5-2.

"They're just gritty," said head coach Sally Wheeler. "They have that fight and that drive. I feel like I'm a true manager. I'm like, here's what we're doing! They're doing all the work and we wouldn't be here without their talent and drive. They've been committed since day one, and here we are!"

The state championship game is set for a 1:00 first pitch against Lake Wales in Clermont, Florida.