Final Four bound! Wakulla softball to play in state semifinals for first time since 2002

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Branford punched their ticket to Clermont and the state final four earlier this week. The Wakulla ladies looked to join the Bucs in the state semifinals, somewhere they haven't been in more than two decades.

Wakulla jumped on Baker County early in Friday's Class 4A regional final, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that'd be all they'd need. The War Eagles seal up the 2-0 win, and are off to the state final four for the first time since 2002.

"Well, 21 years ago I was on that final four team that got to go and as soon as I knew that I wanted to be a coach, and I became a head coach, that's lets get there, let's get there is so very special to me," said head coach Sally Wheeler after the win. "These girls talked about it early in the season, just in conversation and now we're here, and for them to accomplish this goal is so huge for them."

The Class 4A state semifinals are set for Wednesday. If Wakulla wins, they'll play Thursday for the state title.

