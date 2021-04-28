Valdosta High votes down Rush Propst contract renewal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday night not to renew football coach Rush Propst's contract.

Five board members voted for non-renewal, three voted to renew.

Valdosta High School placed Propst on administrative leave in early March, pending a Georgia High School Association investigation into allegations that he arranged for improper benefits to players' parents to move with their sons into the school district and other misconduct.

The Valdosta football team is on probation for the 2021 season. They're not allowed to participate in any championship during this time, and five players connected to the investigation are now ineligible to play any sport for one year. The school was also fined $7,500.

The school is appealing the sanctions.

Propst was named head coach at Valdosta in April 2020.