Valdosta City Schools will file 2nd appeal with GHSA Board of Trustees

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Georgia High School Association denied an appeal from the Valdosta City School District on Monday after sanctions were handed down to the football program last week.

The appeals committee's decision to deny was unanimous, 4-0.

GHSA said this was a four-member Appeal Board, the first step. After that, schools must appeal to the 13-member Board of Trustees or the full State Executive Committee, which has 75 members.

The superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, Dr. Todd Cason, said VCS has decided to forego appealing to the State Executive Committee. Instead, it will seek an appeal from the GHSA Board of Trustees.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to seek our appeal with the GHSA Board of Trustees rather than the State Executive Committee. I will be reaching out to Dr. Hines, executive director of GHSA, today to formally let him know of our request," said Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.

VCS has not filed an appeal as of this writing.

That letter claimed the current head football coach Rush Propst and other members of the touchdown club influenced transfers to come to the school with incentives like money and gifts.

The Valdosta football team remains on probation for the 2021 season.

Five players connected to the investigation are ineligible to play any sport for one year.

At this time, a date has not been determined for the next appeal hearing.