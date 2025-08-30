Thomas County Central scores 79 points on Florida High in front of a packed Jackets Nest

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — There was no stopping the top ranked team in the Big Bend who got rolling early against Florida High Friday.



TCC led 28-0 at the end of the first and 51-7 at the half

Friday's game followed other blowout wins by TCC against Cairo and Monroe.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game and how Thomas County's AD feels about the community's support

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at Ed Pilcher Field, Thomas County Central rolled to another win tonight, and the buzz around this team is only growing.

The Yellow Jackets took a 28-0 lead and never looked back, leading 51-7 at the half.

When it was all said and done, the Yellow Jackets took down Florida High 79-14 in this Georgia versus Florida showdown.

It was a packed house at the Jackets Nest.

The community showed out.

The 2025 region champion women’s track and field team was honored.

The band kept the energy high, and cheerleaders of all ages cheered on their Yellow Jackets to victory.

I had the chance to speak to Philip Duplantis, the Athletic Director at Thomas County Central, about what the community means to this program and how this senior class is on the way to doing something special.

Duplantis said, "It's everything. Athletics in this community are very important, and it means a great deal that everyone who went to school here comes and supports us. The whole community supports us, and it's just a real family atmosphere."

He continued, "This is the most talented football team that I've ever been around. Obviously if we keep doing what we're doing, we're going to continue to be successful, and we keep our heads where they need to be."

For the Yellow Jackets, the win was big. But nights like this show it’s about more than football. It’s about a community that celebrates together, and a senior class that’s building a legacy.

For this senior class, it's bigger than just one game. They're chasing school history. They’re 14 wins away from becoming the winningest class in Thomas County Central history.

But records like that aren’t broken on Friday nights alone.

Talent only goes so far.

What separates this senior class is the work they put in off the field, and the bond they’ve built together.

Coach Justin Rogers said, "When we got here, we talked about wanting to return this program to its glory, not rebuild it. Central is a program that's been storied history with all the championships. There are a lot of extremely talented guys. That obviously makes a big difference. But then next is the connectivity piece. It's just such a tight group. They got a tight bond. They went for years and years and grew up together, and they truly love each other"

And at the center of that bond — literally — is senior Artem Korchagin. His story doesn’t start here in Thomasville. It begins more than 5,000 miles away in Russia.

Korchagin said, "My initial goal was to learn English and be able to speak freely with anybody I want to. Football just came around. Coaches asked me if I wanted to play. I said 'yeah, well let's try.'"

And try he did, becoming a crucial part and leader for this senior class. And they've become more than just teammates.

"This senior class became my family, people I got really close with. My friends here, all of my friends are in my class, you know. Not just going through not one, not 2, but all four years of high school with the same people. I just have that connection with them. It's just so cool." said Korchagin.

Every snap is also a reminder that no matter where you come from, you can be part of something bigger.

