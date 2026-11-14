Ryheem Moore scores five touchdowns as Wakulla routs Bay in 3A playoff opener

CITY HERE, Fla. Ga. (WTXL) — Ryheem Moore put on a show as Wakulla outlasted Bay 53-33 to move on in the Class 3A playoffs

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wakulla beat Bay 53-33 to advance in the Class 3A state playoffs

The Wakulla War Eagles outscored the Bay Tornadoes in an offensive showdown Friday night, winning 53-33 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Wakulla High School.

Ryheem Moore powered the War Eagles with five touchdowns, repeatedly finding ways to score as Bay kept fighting back. The win sends Wakulla to the next round of the playoffs and gives first-year head coach Derek Allen Jr. his first playoff victory leading his alma mater.

Playoff football returned to Wakulla County in front of a packed house under the Friday night lights, with Allen looking to lead his alma mater to a first-round win.

Wakulla came out firing. On just its second play from scrimmage, Demarkus Roberts broke free for a 46-yard touchdown to put the War Eagles up 7-0. After a defensive stop and a successful onside kick, Moore found the end zone twice, giving Wakulla a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.

Into the second quarter, with Wakulla holding a 13-point lead, Bay's defense came up big with an interception that set the Tornadoes up in prime scoring position. They made the most of it, as Mace Grant connected with Lane Rogers for a touchdown to cut into the War Eagles' lead.

Wakulla had an answer. Moore broke free for another big touchdown run — his third score of the night. Bay wasn't going away quietly, though, and on the final play of the half, Grant found De'Jay Davenport for a touchdown. Wakulla led 34-27 at the break.

After an explosive first half, the pace finally slowed. It took nearly 10 minutes to get the first points of the second half, with Colby Carranza drilling a 32-yard field goal to make it 37-27.

Wakulla's defense stepped up next, coming away with a safety that set the stage for Moore to find the end zone once again. His fourth touchdown of the night extended Wakulla's lead to 46-27.

The Tornadoes weren't going down without a fight. Grant connected with Davenport again — a combination that worked all night long — cutting the deficit to 46-33. But Moore wasn't finished, finding pay dirt for the fifth time to put the game out of reach.

The War Eagles took down Bay 53-33 to keep their season alive. If Friday night was any indication, this Wakulla offense is going to be a tough one to slow down.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.