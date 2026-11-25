TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A single point separated these two rivals in October. Now Godby and Wakulla meet again at Gene Cox Stadium for a Class 3A regional championship and a spot in the state semifinals.

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Godby, Wakulla set for Black Friday rematch with a regional title and state semifinal berth on the line

It's not every day you get a second chance in high school football.

But on Black Friday, Godby will get just that — while Wakulla looks to prove that what happened back in October was no fluke. The two programs will meet again at Gene Cox Stadium for a regional championship rematch, just over six weeks after one point was all that separated them.

On October 13th, Wakulla walked away with a 35-34 win over Godby — and the inside track to a district championship. Now the two will meet again Friday night. Same opponents. Different stadium. Bigger stakes.

"So it's just a chance to get a rematch is very rare in football, especially when it's for a bigger championship, a bigger trophy. So we're excited," Godby head football coach John Holston said.

For Wakulla head coach Derek Allen, this season has been about more than just winning football games. The Wakulla and Florida A&M graduate returned to his high school alma mater with the goal of bringing championships back to the community. In his first year, he's already delivered one — but his team isn't done yet.

"Yeah, I just feel like our guys aren't satisfied. From day one, we talked about winning three championships; the district, we got that one. Now it's time to play for the region. And then ultimately everybody's trying to get to that state championship," Allen said.

Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Holston is in his third year leading the Cougars. After battling through adversity this season, Godby has found itself two wins away from a state championship game. And even this deep into the postseason, Holston is still demanding more from his team.

"We want to peak at the right moment. And peaking is not perfection. So we're always trying to get better," Holston said.

Two programs with different journeys — but the same destination in mind. And for Holston, the opportunity to bring a championship back to Godby is about leaving something behind.

"It's legacy. It's something that you sit down and in concrete, you know, people talk about every year about what happened last season. But you know, once you win a state championship, it's talked about forever," Holston said.

One point decided the first meeting. On Friday night, one game will decide who gets to keep chasing that dream.

"It's going to be another good football game. If you ain't there, you must not like football," Allen said.

The beauty of this matchup is that regardless of what happens Friday night, the Big Bend will have a team representing this community in the Class 3A state semifinals. Two of the best teams in 3A from the Big Bend will battle it out for the regional championship at Gene Cox Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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