Chiles golf receives state championship rings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School boys golf team made history this year, winning back-to-back state titles, and on Thursday, the Timberwolves got their reward.

State championship rings are the prize, and the guys were honored before Thursday's baseball game. The Timberwolves were one of the most dominant teams in the state the past two seasons, and for this senior class to go out on top, it means everything.

"Last year, we were able to win and we got a ring as well," said senior Jake Springer. "This year these came in and these are super big rings with all sorts of stuff written on the sides. To be able to go back to back and get two separate rings is something we'll be able to look back on for the rest of our lives."

Congrats Chiles!