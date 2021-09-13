Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend following Jacksonville State game

Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 18:09:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite Florida State last second loss to Jacksonville State Saturday night, offensive lineman Brady Scott walked off the field with a win. Scott proposed to his girlfriend after the game.

Scott posted a link to the couple's wedding registry on his Twitter page on Monday.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming