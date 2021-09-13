Florida State offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend following Jacksonville State game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite Florida State last second loss to Jacksonville State Saturday night, offensive lineman Brady Scott walked off the field with a win. Scott proposed to his girlfriend after the game.

The photo of Brady Scott proposing is getting a lot of attention -- here's the video.



I was getting shots of players walking off the field, heard some cheering, turned around -- and Brady was on one knee.



Special moment for these two and their families! pic.twitter.com/OFZ1jYL5ge — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 13, 2021

Scott posted a link to the couple's wedding registry on his Twitter page on Monday.

Here’s our wedding Registry:https://t.co/HMbQU3BUKU



Also, if you search my Fiancé’s name or my name on Amazon a Registry should pop up as well! https://t.co/y1v2UDfZMg — Brady Scott (@Bmscott21) September 13, 2021

Congrats to the happy couple!