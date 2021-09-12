Watch
Florida State loses on last second Hail Mary to Jacksonville State

FSU: First loss to FCS program in school history
Ken Lanese<br/>
Posted at 1:04 AM, Sep 12, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Damond Philyaw-Johnson caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Zerrick Cooper on the final play of the game to give Jacksonville State a 20-17 win over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Gamecocks scored the final 13 points of the night in the final 4:45 of the game to earn the win.

Florida State was led by first time starter McKenzie Milton who completed 18-of-30 passes for 133 yards while running back Jashaun Corbin totaled 109 yards and scored a touchdown, earning his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Florida State opens ACC play at Wake Forest on Saturday.

