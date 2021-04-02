Florida State football continues to buy in as spring game approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State's spring game is set for next weekend in Tallahassee and the Seminoles are continuing to fine tune things as spring ball comes to a close.

Head coach Mike Norvell said by no means are the Seminoles a finished product, but he sees this team continuing to buy in, to do the little things, and that's encouraging.

"This team is definitely getting closer," he said Wednesday. "It's embracing the work that is required and I think the improvements are showing up across the board and there's a lot of competition here that'll continue through the end of next week and our spring game."

Florida State's spring game is set for April 10th at 5 p.m. For more information on the spring game, click here.