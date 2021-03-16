FSU opens ticket sales for Spring Football Showcase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tickets are now on-sale for Florida State University's 2021 spring game, the Spring Football Showcase.

The Spring Football Showcase will be held on April 10 at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU released the link for purchases on Tuesday. Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m and all seating in the stands will be General Admission. Tickets are $10.

All attendees must practice social distancing when seated. Additionally, masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.