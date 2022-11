ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida, Georgia Playoffs Week 1

(WTXL) — Many high school football teams in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend are set to play in state playoff games in their respective association this week.

GAMES

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS – WEEK ONE

FRIDAY

A D1

PELHAM AT DUBLIN

BLECKLEY COUNTY AT BROOKS COUNTY

A D2

SEMINOLE COUNTY AT CHARLTON COUNTY

MITCHELL COUNTY AT CLINCH COUNTY

LANIER COUNTY AT MILLER COUNTY

4A

WESTSIDE AT CAIRO

BALDWIN AT BAINBRIDGE

6A

EVANS AT THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

SATURDAY

3A

JACKSON AT THOMASVILLE

7A

PEBBLEBROOK AT COLQUITT COUNTY

VALDOSTA AT WESTLAKE

LOWNDES AT CARROLLTON

GIAA

8-MAN

WESTWOOD AT WINDSOR ACADEMY

A

GRACE CHRISTIAN AT FULLINGTON ACADEMY

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS – WEEK ONE

RURAL

FORT WHITE AT MADISON COUNTY

COTTONDALE AT AUCILLA CHRISTIAN

BRANFORD AT LAFAYETTE

2S

SOUTH WALTON AT FLORIDA HIGH

WAKULLA AT PENSACOLA CATHOLIC

WALTON AT SUWANNEE

3S

RICKARDS AT PINE FOREST

LINCOLN AT COLUMBIA