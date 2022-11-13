Thomasville, Colquitt County football open postseason play with wins

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday, round one action within GHSA football would come to a close and Thomasville and Colquitt County would walk away as big winners.

In the Rose City, the Bulldogs welcomed in Jackson and behind a big second half, Thomasville would see their season continue.

In Moultrie, it would be another easy night for the Packers from Colquitt County. Behind a big night from junior quarterback Neko Fann and a stellar defensive performance, the Packers remain undefeated, and they will be moving on.

Up next, Colquitt County will play host to Harrison and Thomasville will welcome in Liberty County. Both games are slated for next Friday night.