VIDEO: Second Harvest of the Big Bend lays off 20 workers; what that means for service going forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend confirmed they laid off 20 members of their team Friday.

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt said that's about half of their staff. Brandt spoke with SHBB CEO, Monique Ellsworth, Friday afternoon. Ellsworth said the choice was made due to funding. Ellsworth added funding issues are being experienced at food banks across the nation.

Ellsworth told Brandt the layoffs will not impact service levels here in the Big Bend.

According to the SHBB website, the organization provides healthy food for neighbors facing hunger and food insecurity throughout their 16-county Big Bend service area. Their site also says their facility, "acts as a storage and distribution depot for over 149 smaller frontline agency partners, including emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, children's homes, homes for the mentally disabled, and domestic violence shelters."

Earlier this year, ABC 27 partnered with SHBB to help feed 500 families in Perry, Fla. six months after Hurricane Idalia devastated the community.

500 Perry families feed after ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest

You can learn more about Second Harvest here.