HOPE campus undergoes $2 million+ renovations; see how changes will help families impacted by homelessness

Over $2 million is being invested into Family Promise of the Big Bend's HOPE campus, serving families impacted by homelessness.

Nick Maddox, CEO of Family Promise of the Big Bend, said this money will fix over 20 years of deferred maintenance.

Watch the video to see the before and after pictures that will transform experiences on campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Upgrades are coming to Family Promise of the Big Bend's HOPE campus.

The team said it's been 20+ years of deferred maintenance here.

I'm finding out why these updates are so important and how they're going to help the families they serve.

Long awaited upgrades are arriving at Family Promise of the Big Bend's HOPE campus.

"It's just going to be a 180 from where we were just a few short months ago," said Chef Rebecca Kelly-Manders who works on campus daily.

That's thanks to an over $2 million grant from Florida Department of Children and Families meaning they'll be able to make major upgrades.

"20 years of deferred maintenance, 20 years of plus deferred maintenance here at HOPE," said Nick Maddox, CEO of Family Promise of the Big Bend.

Construction is being completed by OliverSperry.

Maddox said they're completely renovating their campus including 3 dorms and their cafeteria.

"The new look of the rooms, the feeling, the environment of the campus, the landscaping outside, I mean everything," said Maddox.

HOPE is an emergency shelter helping families impacted by homelessness and transition into housing.

Maddox said at the heart of this construction lies the goal of giving people hope.

"The environment that you put folks in, makes a difference in how they see their futures," said Maddox.

Maddox said this is especially important as 65-70% of people they serve are children.

"I'm just really excited to see them be excited to call somewhere home that looks a little less institutional and a little more like a home," said Rebecca Kelly-Manders.

She is looking forward to seeing the impact it has on day-to-day life for clients here.

"More rejuvenated, and more hopeful about the future, they're more receptive to the help that we're trying to provide for them," said Kelly-Manders.

Additionally, Kelly-Manders said she's excited for volunteers to return to campus when construction completes.

"[We] have a lot of kids that need a lot of morale boosting because it's hard to be in this kind of situation," said Kelly-Manders.

Construction is set to be completed by June 30. Family Promise of the Big Bend said they hope to invite the first set of families back around April 9. If you'd like to volunteer with Family Promise of the Big Bend, you can find opportunities and contact them here.

