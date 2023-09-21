Some scattered storms this evening make way for sunny and dry weather lasting through the weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some isolated storms are popping up on radar this evening, mostly south of I-10 in the Big Bend. Storms that do pop up will be brief in nature, and temperatures across the region are staying steady in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dewpoint temperatures in the 60s across the region are keeping things on the muggy side. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as skies clear throughout the night, making for a cool start tomorrow morning.

Some clouds after sunrise tomorrow morning will make way for mostly sunny skies later in the day, with very low rain chances through the weekend. Temperatures will start on the cooler side tomorrow morning, staying in the 70s until around noon. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s across the region tomorrow afternoon, with sunny skies persisting throughout the day. Sunny skies and dry weather will continue through the early part of next week. Some isolated to scattered storms work their way into the forecast to start the workweek, as high temperatures creep into the 90s.