SGMC offering personalized birthing experience

VALDOSTA, GA. — No two birthing experiences are exactly alike. The South Georgia Medical Center has new a program that meets the individual needs of families and moms to be.

More than 2000 babies make their world debut at SGMC each year.

Lara Davis has spent the last 15 years as a labor and delivery nurse at SGMC. She says it can be information overload for families trying to navigate the health system in preparation for delivering their baby.

“So it’s not just the labor or the delivery anymore, we want to be with them through the whole process,” said Davis.

In her new role women’s care coordinator Davis will help minimize some of that confusion and coordinate personalized care for patients.

“I like to be able to bring a patient in a few weeks before they deliver,” said Davis. “We’ll go through different options they have during their delivery. If they have a birth plan or things they don’t know that are available to them like wireless monitoring. It’s things that I can expose them to before they come in so that they’re not completely overwhelmed when they do come in to have a baby.”

Then after the delivery Davis will follow up with families to offer resources for postpartum care or answer any questions that may arise. This program is free and available to anyone who wants to sign up.

Davis is available for appointments by calling 229-259-4252.

For more information on this program, visit sgmc.org.